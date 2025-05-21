Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 54,677 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,847 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 54,677 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 760 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

NYSE LVS opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average of $44.40. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 45.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the casino operator to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

