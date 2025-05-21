Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 54,767 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 54,767 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 57,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabre Price Performance

Sabre stock opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $776.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SABR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sabre from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.10 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

