Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 913 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intapp were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 273.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intapp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTA shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Intapp from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Intapp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Intapp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intapp from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.96 and a beta of 0.84. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $77.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $129.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.84 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. Intapp’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intapp

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $374,779.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,094.68. This trade represents a 12.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 857,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,991,837.50. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,755 shares of company stock valued at $17,372,011. Corporate insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.