Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes $244,000 Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in MarketAxess by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,103,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. Taika Capital LP purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,689,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,079,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.78.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MKTX opened at $222.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.89. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.84 and a 1 year high of $296.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.47.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $208.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.81 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

