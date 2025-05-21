Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,440,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,769,000 after buying an additional 146,604 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,239,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,910,000 after buying an additional 173,718 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 974,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,551,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,980,000.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Price Performance

Shares of PCEF stock opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $784.42 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.78.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

