Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,844 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 514.3% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $72.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $130.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.55. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.02. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $758.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 694.74%.

Several research analysts have commented on ARE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

