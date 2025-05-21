Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 2,611.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,999 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,384,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after buying an additional 1,926,330 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth about $2,170,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,161,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 400,274 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Gray Television news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,085.95. This trade represents a 22.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.71 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GTN shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on Gray Television from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gray Television from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Gray Television from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gray Television has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

