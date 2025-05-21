Group One Trading LLC Sells 3,437 Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Group One Trading LLC lessened its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the quarter. Group One Trading LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $860,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares stock opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.18. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $53.43.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

