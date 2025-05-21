Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.38.

OMAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Down 0.1%

OMAB stock opened at $100.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $59.08 and a 12 month high of $102.74.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 51.74%. The business had revenue of $174.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $2.1363 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3,581.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Featured Articles

