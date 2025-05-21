Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,348 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Hayward were worth $16,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hayward by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 668,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,253,000 after acquiring an additional 44,978 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Hayward by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 42,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Hayward in the fourth quarter worth about $665,000.

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,720.80. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HAYW opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Hayward had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $228.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Hayward’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HAYW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

