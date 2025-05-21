Head to Head Contrast: TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) and ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY)

ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY – Get Free Report) and TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ENEVA S A/S and TXNM Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get ENEVA S A/S alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENEVA S A/S $856.12 million 2.25 $242.92 million N/A N/A TXNM Energy $2.02 billion 2.59 $88.35 million $2.25 25.08

Risk & Volatility

ENEVA S A/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TXNM Energy.

ENEVA S A/S has a beta of -28.9, indicating that its share price is 2,990% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TXNM Energy has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ENEVA S A/S and TXNM Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENEVA S A/S 28.38% 15.15% 7.51% TXNM Energy 9.26% 9.69% 2.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ENEVA S A/S and TXNM Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENEVA S A/S 0 0 0 0 0.00 TXNM Energy 0 2 5 0 2.71

TXNM Energy has a consensus price target of $54.29, indicating a potential downside of 3.78%. Given TXNM Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TXNM Energy is more favorable than ENEVA S A/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.7% of TXNM Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of TXNM Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TXNM Energy beats ENEVA S A/S on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENEVA S A/S

(Get Free Report)

Eneva S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in Brazil. It generates electricity through coal, natural gas, hydro, and solar energy. The company has an operational installed capacity of 2.2 GWs. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas; and energy trading activities. The company was formerly known as MPX Energia S.A. and changed its name to Eneva S.A. in October 2013. Eneva S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About TXNM Energy

(Get Free Report)

TXNM Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment owns and leases communications, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, and nuclear fuel and waste, as well as solar, wind, geothermal, and battery storage energy sources. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. The segment also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers and end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. The company was formerly known as PNM Resources, Inc and changed its name to TXNM Energy, Inc. in August 2024. TXNM Energy, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for ENEVA S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENEVA S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.