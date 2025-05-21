Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

HR opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.92. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $288.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.39 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $36,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,144.42. This trade represents a 4.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 262.0% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 71,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 51,466 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,209,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,348,000 after purchasing an additional 103,277 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,877,000.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

