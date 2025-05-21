Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,220 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Herbalife worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Herbalife by 777.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,987,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,848 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Herbalife by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,570,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,078 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Herbalife by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,758,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,127 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Herbalife by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,271,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,406,000 after acquiring an additional 785,574 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Herbalife by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,444,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 658,536 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Herbalife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Herbalife from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Herbalife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Herbalife Stock Performance

Herbalife stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. Herbalife Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Herbalife had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herbalife

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 5,000 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,125. This represents a 3.92% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,500 shares of company stock worth $94,900. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

