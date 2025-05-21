Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Herc during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Herc by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 418,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,142,000 after acquiring an additional 25,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Herc from $225.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Herc from $250.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Herc from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Herc from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $135.70 on Wednesday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.19 and a 12-month high of $246.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.27 and a 200-day moving average of $170.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($1.21). Herc had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.36%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

