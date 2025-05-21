Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $8,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at $2,359,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at $3,594,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at $2,848,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 900,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,722,000 after buying an additional 176,482 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HI. KeyCorp cut shares of Hillenbrand from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Hillenbrand Stock Up 0.3%

HI opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.92.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $715.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.62%.

Hillenbrand Profile

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.