Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Hologic by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 718,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,507,000 after buying an additional 231,578 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 130,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 357,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 14,487 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other Hologic news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,781.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,781.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Leerink Partners downgraded Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reduced their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Hologic from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.42.

Hologic Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.07.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

