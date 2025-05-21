Huiwen Yao Sells 55,000 Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) CTO Huiwen Yao sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $1,475,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ASTS opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.05. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $39.08.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASTS shares. Roth Capital started coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $47.90 to $45.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASTS

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 61,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.