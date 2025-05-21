ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.41 and traded as high as $34.05. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $33.99, with a volume of 5,408,165 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $121.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICICI Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in ICICI Bank by 3.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 10,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 54,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its position in ICICI Bank by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in ICICI Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 124,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 5.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.