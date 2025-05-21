Imerys (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) Shares Up 6.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Get Free Report) were up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$35.40 and last traded at C$35.40. Approximately 189 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 384 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.18.

Imerys Trading Up 6.7%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.49.

About Imerys

(Get Free Report)

Imerys SA provides mineral-based specialty solutions for various industries worldwide. The company provides additives for paints, coatings, adhesives, caulks, sealants, and rubber; minerals for technical ceramics and traditional ceramics; functional additives for plastics and thermoset; high-performance binders for dry mix mortars and floor screeds; fillers and coatings for paper, board, and packaging applications; filtration agents for liquids and blood plasma; pharmaceutical diluents, coloring agents, processing aids, glidants, and lubricants for tablet production; engineered minerals for cosmetic industry; food additives to preserve flavor; coating agents to improve fertilizer fow; mineral-based cat litters; alumina for high-performance abrasives and graphite in brake pads; and carbon black for conductivity in onboard data systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imerys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imerys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.