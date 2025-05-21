Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Stake Boosted by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,781,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,381,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,377 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 592.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,711,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,961,000 after buying an additional 1,464,400 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IRT opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.11. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $160.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.08 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $212,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 873,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,524,071.65. This represents a 1.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $232,245 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

