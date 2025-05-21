Informa (LON:INF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 801.90 ($10.74) and traded as high as GBX 812.80 ($10.89). Informa shares last traded at GBX 811.86 ($10.87), with a volume of 2,274,437 shares changing hands.
Informa Stock Down 0.4%
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 742 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 801.90. The company has a market cap of £10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 0.56.
Informa (LON:INF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 50.40 ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. Informa had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 9.30%. Research analysts expect that Informa plc will post 59.3240265 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Informa Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at Informa
In other news, insider Louise Smalley acquired 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 779 ($10.43) per share, with a total value of £39,339.50 ($52,684.48). Also, insider Catherine Levene purchased 2,200 shares of Informa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 766 ($10.26) per share, for a total transaction of £16,852 ($22,568.64). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,858 shares of company stock valued at $7,603,838. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Informa
Informa (LSE:INF.L) is a leading international Information Services, Advanced Learning, B2B Exhibitions and Events Group. We’re here to champion the specialist. Through hundreds of brands and a range of products and services, we connect businesses and professionals with the knowledge they need to learn more, know more and do more.
