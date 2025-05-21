Informa (LON:INF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 801.90 ($10.74) and traded as high as GBX 812.80 ($10.89). Informa shares last traded at GBX 811.86 ($10.87), with a volume of 2,274,437 shares changing hands.

Informa Stock Down 0.4%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 742 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 801.90. The company has a market cap of £10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Informa (LON:INF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 50.40 ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. Informa had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 9.30%. Research analysts expect that Informa plc will post 59.3240265 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Informa Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Informa

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a GBX 13.60 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Informa’s previous dividend of $6.40. Informa’s payout ratio is 81.82%.

In other news, insider Louise Smalley acquired 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 779 ($10.43) per share, with a total value of £39,339.50 ($52,684.48). Also, insider Catherine Levene purchased 2,200 shares of Informa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 766 ($10.26) per share, for a total transaction of £16,852 ($22,568.64). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,858 shares of company stock valued at $7,603,838. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Informa

Informa (LSE:INF.L) is a leading international Information Services, Advanced Learning, B2B Exhibitions and Events Group. We’re here to champion the specialist. Through hundreds of brands and a range of products and services, we connect businesses and professionals with the knowledge they need to learn more, know more and do more.

