Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Position Increased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 127.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 583,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 606.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 32,639 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at about $963,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 652,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,790,000 after buying an additional 314,912 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $325,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,696.72. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.20.

Ingredion Trading Up 0.6%

Ingredion stock opened at $140.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $111.54 and a 52 week high of $155.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

