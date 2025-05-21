Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Singular Research upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance

ISSC opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $178.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.69. Innovative Solutions and Support has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $21.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.37 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISSC. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

