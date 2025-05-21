Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJAN. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

IJAN opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $209.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.57.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

