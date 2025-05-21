Insider Selling: Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Sells 164,000 Shares of Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 164,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $5,356,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,350,401 shares in the company, valued at $305,384,096.66. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 15th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 100,665 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $3,288,725.55.

On Thursday, May 8th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 140,050 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $4,475,998.00.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 5,103 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $137,883.06.

On Monday, April 14th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 33,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $894,630.00.

On Friday, April 11th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 29,971 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $810,415.84.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 34,943 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $981,199.44.

On Friday, April 4th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 78,528 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,206.72.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 57,975 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $1,711,422.00.

Appian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 1.83. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $43.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.27 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 532.05%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Appian from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Appian from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Appian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Appian by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Appian by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Appian by 2,052.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Appian by 1,244.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile



Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Featured Stories

