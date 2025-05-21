Insider Selling: Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR) Chairman Sells 558,695 Shares of Stock

Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) Chairman Brett N. Milgrim sold 558,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $45,204,012.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,306,632 shares in the company, valued at $267,539,595.12. This trade represents a 14.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Loar Trading Down 2.4%

LOAR opened at $82.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.16. Loar Holdings, LLC has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Get Loar alerts:

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOAR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Loar in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Loar from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Loar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Get Our Latest Report on Loar

Institutional Trading of Loar

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOAR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Loar by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,735,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,239,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loar by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,601,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,145,000 after buying an additional 1,119,958 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Loar by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,179,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,323,000 after purchasing an additional 327,888 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Loar by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,142,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Loar by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,136,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,305,000 after acquiring an additional 137,920 shares in the last quarter.

Loar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.