Insider Selling: Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) CEO Sells 107,144 Shares of Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 107,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $1,633,946.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,483,111 shares in the company, valued at $22,617,442.75. The trade was a 6.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.86. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 7.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,526 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rivian Automotive

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.