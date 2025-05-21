Insider Selling: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) CEO Sells 26,650 Shares of Stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 26,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $2,306,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,376 shares in the company, valued at $39,936,706.56. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $87.04 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $113.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.26.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.10 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 54.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 60,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 248,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,491,000 after acquiring an additional 18,191 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,419,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WH. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $102.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

