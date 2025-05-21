Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

PRN opened at $148.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $118.25 and a 12 month high of $180.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

