Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.50 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Invesco Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.48. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 67.20%.

Invesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.