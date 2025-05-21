Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 288,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,489,000 after acquiring an additional 191,540 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,333,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter.

TBLL opened at $105.41 on Wednesday. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $105.34 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.61 and a 200-day moving average of $105.61.

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

