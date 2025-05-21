Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,976 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 22,698 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 39,140 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EELV opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $386.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.51. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30.

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

