Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 312,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,516 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $16,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGW opened at $60.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $61.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.42.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

