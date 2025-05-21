Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 8,504 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the typical daily volume of 384 call options.

In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $254,474.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,390.60. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $448,759.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,056 shares in the company, valued at $14,396,515.28. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,346 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 215.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 165,487 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Five9 by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 366,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after purchasing an additional 34,597 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIVN opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. Five9 has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.60.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $279.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Five9 will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVN. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Five9 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Five9 from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Five9 from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Five9 from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

