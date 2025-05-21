iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Holdings Increased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,324,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,491,000 after buying an additional 613,878 shares in the last quarter. Landing Point Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,899,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 149,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,261,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,424,000 after acquiring an additional 89,175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIG opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $52.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1933 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

