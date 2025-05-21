iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,600,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014,153 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,821,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,732,000 after purchasing an additional 469,411 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,411,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,424,000 after acquiring an additional 204,365 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,306,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,774,000 after buying an additional 422,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,266,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,405,000 after purchasing an additional 396,158 shares in the last quarter.

IUSV stock opened at $92.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.16. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $80.14 and a 1-year high of $100.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.3667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

