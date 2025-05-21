iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Position Lowered by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246,731 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $18,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWT. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 341.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 582,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,143,000 after buying an additional 450,481 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $15,582,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,046,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,492,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,266,000 after acquiring an additional 268,617 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,788.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 254,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 240,750 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Down 0.6%

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $57.69.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

