iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Position Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,820 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $17,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWX. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 637.7% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWX stock opened at $82.55 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.48 and a 12-month high of $85.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.30.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

