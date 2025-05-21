iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ – Free Report) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,300 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 3,680.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 27,603 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEZ opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $122.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.21. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $23.96.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.