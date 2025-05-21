JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,741 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JAKKS Pacific were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAKK. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.02. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.06.

JAKKS Pacific Increases Dividend

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.83). JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $130.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from JAKKS Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. JAKKS Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

Insider Activity at JAKKS Pacific

In other JAKKS Pacific news, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $880,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,880,264.84. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen acquired 15,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $394,138.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,900,837 shares in the company, valued at $49,402,753.63. The trade was a 0.80% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JAKKS Pacific Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

