Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Shares in ProShares Ultra Euro (NYSEARCA:ULE)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Euro (NYSEARCA:ULE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 124,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of ProShares Ultra Euro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Ultra Euro Price Performance

NYSEARCA ULE opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16. ProShares Ultra Euro has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $12.96.

About ProShares Ultra Euro

The ProShares Ultra Euro (ULE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Dollar per Euro index. The fund provides 2x the daily performance of the euro spot price against the US dollar. ULE was launched on Nov 25, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

