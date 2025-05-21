Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Shares in ProShares Ultra Euro (NYSEARCA:ULE)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Euro (NYSEARCA:ULE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 124,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of ProShares Ultra Euro at the end of the most recent reporting period.
ProShares Ultra Euro Price Performance
NYSEARCA ULE opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16. ProShares Ultra Euro has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $12.96.
About ProShares Ultra Euro
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Ultra Euro
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Top 5 Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Right Now
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Viking Holdings Posts Strong Q1, Eyes Growth Ahead
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 2 Reasons Netflix’s 40% Rally Is Far From Over
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Euro (NYSEARCA:ULE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Euro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Euro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.