Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 14,062 SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $96,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SLYV opened at $78.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $96.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day moving average is $83.88.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.