Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 78.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,717 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Blackbaud by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,269,000 after buying an additional 57,941 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,581,000. Finally, Cigogne Management SA acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $654,182.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,308.85. This trade represents a 31.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad Anderson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $351,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,104.24. The trade was a 13.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLKB shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Blackbaud from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackbaud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLKB

Blackbaud Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $63.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.16. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.05 and a 1-year high of $88.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $270.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.53 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 24.83%. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.