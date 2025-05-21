Jane Street Group LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Free Report) by 311.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,586 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $68.61 on Wednesday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $57.44 and a 52-week high of $70.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day moving average of $64.63.

About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.

