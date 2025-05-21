Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Invesco MSCI Global Climate 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:KLMT)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Climate 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:KLMT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Global Climate 500 ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Invesco MSCI Global Climate 500 ETF Stock Performance

KLMT stock opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.35. Invesco MSCI Global Climate 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $28.61.

About Invesco MSCI Global Climate 500 ETF

The Invesco MSCI Global Climate 500 ETF (KLMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Climate 500 index. The fund tracks an index of 500 global equities that meet specific ESG criteria. The index selects and weights securities through an optimization process designed to minimize the exposure to climate change risks.

