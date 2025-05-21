Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 25,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 54,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 24,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYE opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.81. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $51.61.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

