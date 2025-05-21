Jane Street Group LLC Sells 9,954 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,954 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $178.60 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.09.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

