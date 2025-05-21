Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 2,686 Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Kinetik by 34.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 60,058 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Kinetik by 14,124.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kinetik by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after acquiring an additional 54,081 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Kinetik by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 41,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 17,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kinetik by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after acquiring an additional 85,378 shares during the period. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KNTK shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinetik from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Kinetik from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Kinetik from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinetik currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.11.

Shares of KNTK opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.85 and a twelve month high of $67.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average of $54.32.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). Kinetik had a net margin of 30.25% and a negative return on equity of 39.48%. The business had revenue of $443.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. Kinetik’s payout ratio is 328.42%.

In related news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 1,044,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $55,004,370.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 657,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,628,320.78. This trade represents a 61.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

