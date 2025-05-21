Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 506 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 275.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 801.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ABG opened at $231.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $201.68 and a one year high of $312.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by ($0.02). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ABG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.50.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

