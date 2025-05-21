Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 5,616 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in StoneX Group by 1,386.1% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 34,790 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 26,925 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Sean Michael Oconnor sold 34,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total transaction of $3,054,859.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,023,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,699,018.92. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $98,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,243,496.25. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,082 shares of company stock worth $11,021,613. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair began coverage on StoneX Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on SNEX

StoneX Group Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $88.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $97.17. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.63.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About StoneX Group

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.